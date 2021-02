Savage Film Clip

Savage Film Clip - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the true stories of New Zealand's street gangs across 30 years, SAVAGE follows DANNY at three defining moments in his life as he grows from a boy into the violent enforcer of a gang.

Director Sam Kelly Writers Sam Kelly Actors Jake Ryan, John Tui, Chelsie Preston Crayford, Seth Flynn Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 40 minutes