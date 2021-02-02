Purse containing sentimental photo album stolen

A smashed car window ?

"* a stolen purse ?

"* and now a victim is pleading for your help in finding a missing photo album .

Kimt news three's mary peters is live at izaak walton wetlands.

Mary?

Yes, i'm here at the wetlands and this is where it happened.

Kerstin suby says she and her husband were on a walk yesterday afternoon ... when they came back to a devastating surprise.

Take a look ?

"* this is the car's window broken.

We also have a photo of suby's missing purse.

There were unused gift cards and other necessary items, but some items aren't replaceable.

She feels broken because inside was a special photo album ?

"* with wedding pictures ?

"* and some photos of her niee who passed away this past in addition to the baby pictures of melissa, there are also other pictures of my children and other wonderful family memories.

There's a family wedding in there.

Pictures of my kids outside the hospital before their baby brother was born.

I have no idea where the negatives are for any of those pictures.

Suby says she wants to make copies of all those photos and just wants the photo album back.

If you happen to see the purse you're asked to call police.

Live in rochester... mary peters... thanks, mary.

She also tells kimt news 3 she received a text message right away from her bank saying her credit cards were used