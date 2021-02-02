UNA FGCU back on

The teams will play again after being postponed in January

Coleman colisieum.

North alabama men's basketblal has had quite the 2021... six straight wins, a seat alone at the top of the asun, but a loss on the road in jacksonville, spoiled the fun.

But the guys have a chance to get back to winning ways this weekend.

Both the men and women's teams are taking on florida gulf coast this weekend.

Officials with the asun conference have rescheduled the men's and women's basketball series between north alabama and fgcu for feb.

5-7.

The men will be in fort myers.

For a six pm tip friday and saturday.

The una women will host the eagles on saturday and sunday.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

Each day at flowers hall.

All four games were originally scheduled for jan.

1-3.

The games were postponed due to covid-19 contact