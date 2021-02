COVID-19 vaccine calls flagged as spam and sent to voicemail

STORAGE AND TRANSPORT, MEDICSTAFF, EQUIPMENT ANDCOMMUNICATIONS.WE HEARD FROM MANY OF YOU TODAY━ FRUSTRATED BECAUSE YOUR CALLSTO SCHEDULE THE SECOND DOSE OFTHE COVID-19 VACCINE WERE GOINGTO VOICEMAIL.WELL, WE LOOKED INTO THE ISSUE━AND TONIGHT━ WE HAVE THEANSWER.FOX 4’S Rob Manch SPOKE WITHVERIZON━ WHICH SAYS THOSEVACCINE CALLS WERE BEING FLAGGEDAS SPAM.HE HAS THE DETAILS FOR US FROMCape Coral TONIGHT.00-0710-2222-27200-205THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HERE INLEE COUNTY HAS BEEN WORKINGTHROUGH A COMPANY CALLED TIDALBASIN TO CONTACT ALL OF THEPEOPLE WHO NEED A SECOND DOSETHE COVID-19 VACCINE.BUT I LEARNED THIS MORNING,VERIZON HAD TO MAKE A QUICK FIX,BECAUSE A LOT OF THOSE CALLSWEREN’T GETTING THROUGH.I TALKED TO ONE MAN WHO TELLS MEIT’S BEEN FRUSTRATING HIM ALLWEEKEND.Larry Atkinson SHOWED ME THELIST OF VOICEMAILS HE HAS STOREDIN HIS PHONE AT THIS POINT.Larry Atkinson, Missed VaccineCalls: "I’ve had a total oseven now attempts onto both mycell phone and our landline."(10s)ATKINSON IS SUPPOSED TO GET HISSECOND DOSE BY WEDNESDAY AT THESITE IN LEE COUNTY.BUT HE SIMPLY CAN’T ANSWER THECALL.Larry Atkinson, Missed VaccineCalls: "The only message I gotthat I had a call was you justgot a voicemail.

There was noringing whatsoever."(8s)AND WHEN YOU TRY TO CALL THENUMBER BACK"At this time we are notaccepting incoming calls at thisnumber."(5s)IT JUST HANGS UP ON YOU.Larry Atkinson, Missed VaccineCalls: "Out of frustration, Ichanged our voicemail on myvoicemail greeting that we’rehaving problems with our cellphone."(8s)ONE OF THE TIDAL BASIN REPS GOTTHE MESSAGE, BUT IT DIDN’T DOANY GOOD."I did hear your voice message.We are calling to schedule yoursecond dose of the COVID-19vaccination, but we are not ableto confirm your appointmentunless we actually speak wityou."(12s)Larry Atkinson, Missed VaccineCalls: "A simple solution Iwould think would be for them tohave a phone number you couldcall back."(7s)AFTER REACHING OUT TO VERIZONABOUT THE ISSUE, I WAS TOLD THECOMPANY FOUND A DIFFERENTSOLUTION.IT RESPONDED, SAYING QUOTE "Tomake sure these callbacks comethrough, simply add the phonenumber to your phone contactsand it will be allowed throughthe spam filter.AT THIS POINT, ATKINSON TELLS MEHE’S STILL WAITING, BUT HE’SHOPING FOR A CALL SOON.Larry Atkinson, Missed VaccineCalls: "We really want that 2ndshot, and right at this moment,they’re going to be giving themon Wednesday and Thursday andI’m not on the list yet."(9s)TAG:AND VERIZON ALSO TOLD ME, EVENTHOUGH IT FIXED THE PROBLEM ONITS END, OTHER SERVICE PROVIDEMAY STILL BE FLAGGING TIDALBASIN’S NUMBER AS SPAM.IT SAID IF THAT HAPPENS TO YOU,YOU NEED TO REACH OUT TO THECOMPANY PROVIDING YOUR PHONESERVICE.IN Cape Coral, Rob Manch FOX 4.SO THIS IS THE NUMBER FOR YOU TOKEEP AN EYE OUT FOR, WE’LL READIT OUT...(239)7..4...7 ... 6 ... 7...1...5... THAT’S