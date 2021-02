Finalizing the West Broadway Reconstruction Project

ROADWAY THATRUNS RIGHT DOWNTHE MIDDLE OFCOUNCIL BLUFFS,BUT THE ROAD WASIN POOR CONDITION.THAT LAID THEGROUNDWORK FORTHE WESTBROADWAYRECONSTRUCTIONPROJECT.IT TRANSFORMSWEST BROADWAYINTO A MORE USER-FRIENDLY...ATTRACTIVECORRIDOR.3 NEWS NOWWESTERN IOWAREPORTER ISABELLABASCO SHOWS USHOW THE PROJECTIS PROGRESSING.NAT OF CARS "6YEARS AGO, WESTBROADWAY WASACTUALLY STATEHIGHWAY 6." NAT "ITHAD NO STORMSEWERS, IT ONE TIMEWAS A HIGHWAYWITH DITCHES IN ITAND AS THE CITYGREW, THEY FILLEDTHE DITCHES IN TOMAKE THE STREET ALITTLE WIDER."MAYOR MATT WALSHSAYS WESTBROADWAY NEEDS AREVAMPING.THAT'S WHAT THEWEST BROADWAYRECONSTRUCTIONPROJECT IS AIMINGTO DO: MAKINGIMPROVEMENTS LIKESIDEWALKREPLACEMENT...STREET LIGHTINGAND LANDSCAPING."JUST THEAPPEARANCE MAKESIT MORE ATTRACTIVEAND ATTRACTSDEVELOPERS, SO ITWILL HELP INCREASETHE CITY'S TAXBASE." ISABELLA LLSTANDUP: NOW THEWEST BROADWAYRECONSTRUCTIONPROJECT HAS 5PHASES, WITH ITSFIFTH AND FINALPHASE STRETCHINGFROM 19TH STREETTO 15TH STREET.THAT FINAL FIFTHSTAGE IS SET TOBEGIN SOON.CONSTRUCTION WILLBE DIVIDED INTOSEVERAL STAGES.TRAFFIC WILL BECONVERTED TO ONELANE IN EACHDIRECTION AND WILLSHIFT TO THE NORTHSIDE OF THE ROAD."THE BULK OF THEWORK, THE STREETWILL BE OPEN TOTRAFFIC INNOVEMBER." PUBLICWORKS DIRECTORMATTHEW COXACKNOWLEDGESMOTORISTS WILLHAVE TO PAY CLOSEATTENTION TOTHOSECONSTRUCTIONZONES - BUT THOSESACRIFICES ...NAT WILL ALL BEWORTH IT."IT'S THAT FRONTDOOR TO THECOMMUNITY, OFTENPEOPLE COME FROMOMAHA, THEY COMETHROUGH 480 ANDULTIMATELY WESTBROADWAY, WEWANT THAT TO BEATTRACTIVE, WEWANT TO PUT OURBEST FACEFORWARD AS WEHAVE VISITORS TOTHE COMMUNITY ANDIT SHOWS OFF KINDOF WHAT COUNCILBLUFFS IS ALLABOUT." REPORTINGIN COUNCILBLUFFS...ISABELLABASCO...3 NEWS NOW.THE PROJECTAPPROXIMATELYCOSTS 35-MILLIONDOLLARS.K-M-T-