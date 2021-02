At-Home Fitness: How to Plank

A plank is a low impact exercise that is a serious core burner.

Holding in the plank position engages multiple muscles at once which not only makes your torso stronger but can help you lose belly fat.

Best news - it's one of the easiest moves to accomplish all by yourself at-home.

Plus, it never gets old.

Once you've easily achieved the position, keep challenging yourself.

Start with 15 seconds, then increase to 30, 60 and so on.

74 year-old Cher says she can plank for 5 minutes!