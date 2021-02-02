How 2020 shaped our celebration of Black History Month this year

2020 changed a lot of different things for people.
With protests and other racial tensions rising, the year also shaped the way this year's Black History Month will be celebrated.
2020 changed a lot of different things for people.
With protests and other racial tensions rising, the year also shaped the way this year's Black History Month will be celebrated.
Some student senators at Florida Gulf Coast University have a problem with the names “Melanin Week” and “Black Excellence”..
Today kicks off Black History Month. Although people won't be able to gather this year, there are plenty of virtual events to take..