2 students raise thousands to help renovate newsrooms in 10 Palm Beach County schools

Brothers and co-presidents of “The Sock Drawer,” Alex and Aidan Skolnick, have been keeping themselves busy over the past three years.

Since the inception of The Sock Drawer to now, we've personally handed out over 15 thousand pairs of socks to the homeless.

YES YOU HEARDCORRECTLY SOCKS.

THROUGH THEIRVOLUNTEERING WITH HOMELESS THESKOLNICKS LEARNED THEY'RE THEMOST COMMONLY REQUESTED ITEMAMONG THAT COMMUNITY.

The work we do with elementary schools is solely with Title One elementary schools because they need it the most. They created a video contest last year for schools to win a new newsroom... the winners with the best video: Grassy Waters Elementary.

Staff say the upgrades were much needed. "Our equipment was the original from 2004 and if you know anything about equipment that is ancient in technology. It was bad. A lot of the equipment they didn't even know what the items were." Grassy Waters recently celebrated the completion of their makeover and first week of new newscasts.

"Their ultimate goal, these two boys Aiden and Alex, is to try and affect as many people as possible." And the Skolnicks had another surprise up their sleeves: makeovers for all the schools that applied to the tune of a total of 130 thousand dollars worth of grants and donations. The only thing The Sock Drawer organizers asked of participants was that they give back to the organization. Grassy Waters set a goal of 100 socks. Not only did the students meet that, they donated 12 hundred. Through paying it forward, the Skolnicks and teachers hope to teach a simple lesson: "We want kids to learn that no matter what you're doing or situation you're in, you can help give back to your community and we think that kids should be raised with community service in mind and their minds on the future."

