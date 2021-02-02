Oregon voters passed Measure 110 last November, making the state the first to decriminalize small am

Oregon voters passed Measure 110 last November, making the state the first to decriminalize small amounts of drug possession.

Recovery will be funded by revenue from legalized marijuana.

Measure 110 does not make possession of drugs legal.

The law makes it a noncriminal violation to possess amounts including less than one gram of heroin and less than two grams of methamphetamine.

Jackson county law enforcement say their first priority is keeping the community safe.

I just think, you know, we're all in this together.

So, you know, we want to work with, like i said, everybody, our community or our social service providers, partner agencies, and, you know, we can just, you know, make the, make the most of this and, uh, and do our best."

