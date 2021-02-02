How health workers are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic | Esther Choo

The coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything we've ever seen in health care, says emergency physician Esther Choo.

Sharing insights into how health workers are responding to the outbreak, she explains what makes this public health emergency different from others -- and provides a few simple things you can do to help.

Watch to the end to hear about Choo's work deploying mobile ICUs across the United States as hospitals start to reach capacity.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers and head of curation Helen Walters.

Recorded April 7, 2020)