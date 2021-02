50 dates in 50 states comes to Las Vegas.

JOURNEY, IT'S BEEN A LOT OFFUN.I WANT TO HIGHLIGHT NOT ONLYTHE UNIQUE GIRLS I'M GOING OUTON DATES BUT ALSO WHERE THEYARE FROM." "WE ARE HAVING SOMUCH FUN.RIGHT WHEN MATT SHOWED UP AT MYHOUSE, WE JUST HIT IT RIGHT OFFTHE BAT.I FEEL MATT IS A VERYPERSONABLE AND BUBBLY PERSON."MATTHEW WURNIG HAD BEEN GOINGON VIRTUAL DATES WITH GIRLSAROUND THE U-S -- AND INJANUARY -- HE BEGAN GOING ONREGULAR DATES.NEVADA WAS HIS 7-TH DATE SOFAR.HE IS HEADING TO UTAHNEXT.WE'LL HAVE MORE ON THIS STORYON 13 ACTION NEWS LIVE AT 11.NOW... TO "VEGAS SPORTS".