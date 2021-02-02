Remembering former Pascagoula pitcher Christopher ‘Boomer’ Maurin

Former Pascagoula pitcher Christopher ‘Boomer’ Maurin has been killed at the age of just 21.

As you heard at the top of our- show... sad news tonight, out o- pascagoula... where former- standout pitcher christopher- "boomer" maurin has been- killed... at the age of just 21- now a member of the baseball- team, at blue mountain- college... maurin was set to- make his debut for the toppers,- this- season... after missing all of- 20-20... re-habbing a shoulder- injury.

- maurin signed a national letter- of intent with east mississippi- community college, out of - pascagoula high school... where- he showed a lot of promise as a- senior... going 4-2, with a 3.5- e-r-- a... to go along with 50- strikeouts... in 37-and-two-- thirds innings.

- rest in peace... boomer...- - his e-m-c-c family weighing in- on twitter... saying, quote...- we are- heart-broken to learn of the- passing of former baseball- lion... boomer maurin.- our thoughts and prayers are- with his family, friends, - current - blue mountain college and forme- e-m-c-c teammates.- once a member of the lion - family... always a member of th- lion- family... scooba forever... un-- quote.- back in pascagoula... head- baseball coach richie - tillman says boomer... was one- of a kind.- - "i spoke to boomer probably - about a - month ago and just checked to - see how he was doing.

He was- just one of those - special kids.

He was a- soft-spoken gentle giant, but h- was a work horse on the - - mound.

He was a true blessing t- coach.

He's one of those kids - that if you were a- - - parent, you would be truly prou- to have as a son.

He got along- extremely well with his - teammates, and just to be hones- - - - he was like a coach's dream."

- coach tillman goes on to say...- heaven got a great one.

