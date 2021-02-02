Skip to main content
Remembering former Pascagoula pitcher Christopher ‘Boomer’ Maurin

Former Pascagoula pitcher Christopher ‘Boomer’ Maurin has been killed at the age of just 21.

As you heard at the top of our- show... sad news tonight, out o- pascagoula... where former- standout pitcher christopher- "boomer" maurin has been- killed... at the age of just 21- now a member of the baseball- team, at blue mountain- college... maurin was set to- make his debut for the toppers,- this- season... after missing all of- 20-20... re-habbing a shoulder- injury.

- maurin signed a national letter- of intent with east mississippi- community college, out of - pascagoula high school... where- he showed a lot of promise as a- senior... going 4-2, with a 3.5- e-r-- a... to go along with 50- strikeouts... in 37-and-two-- thirds innings.

- rest in peace... boomer...- - his e-m-c-c family weighing in- on twitter... saying, quote...- we are- heart-broken to learn of the- passing of former baseball- lion... boomer maurin.- our thoughts and prayers are- with his family, friends, - current - blue mountain college and forme- e-m-c-c teammates.- once a member of the lion - family... always a member of th- lion- family... scooba forever... un-- quote.- back in pascagoula... head- baseball coach richie - tillman says boomer... was one- of a kind.- - "i spoke to boomer probably - about a - month ago and just checked to - see how he was doing.

He was- just one of those - special kids.

He was a- soft-spoken gentle giant, but h- was a work horse on the - - mound.

He was a true blessing t- coach.

He's one of those kids - that if you were a- - - parent, you would be truly prou- to have as a son.

He got along- extremely well with his - teammates, and just to be hones- - - - he was like a coach's dream."

- coach tillman goes on to say...- heaven got a great one.

-

