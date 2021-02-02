Skip to main content
Bibb deputies release details on fatal shooting of 8-year-old girl

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff's Office released new details from the Friday night shooting that took the life of 8-year-old Miracle Brantley.

It happened inside a home in the 23-hundred block of ballard drive just before 4 o'clock.

And miracle later died sunday morning at scottish rite children's hospital in atlanta.

The shooting is still under investigation, and investigators have requested an autopsy.

But the bibb county sheriff's office says there is no threat to the community, the

