Poplarville football’s Khalid Moore offered by Ole Miss

Poplarville’s Khalid Moore now has an offer from every division I FBS school in the Magnolia State.

Raymon- james stadium... in tampa.- - poplarville's khalid moore now- has an offer, from- every division i f-b-s school..- in the magnolia state.- today... ole miss completed the- trifecta... to go along with- last- week's offers of mississippi- state and southern miss... as - well as - louisiana tech.

- fresh off the program's third - straight 4-a south state- championship... and the fourth- in five years... moore is a - class - of 20-22 graduate... with plent- of upside as an outside - linebacker... with the ability- to line up at defensive end and- wide- receiver.

- last season... moore led the- hornets, with 85 total- tackles...- and has seven career fumble - recoveries... as well as one- forced