Komets kickoff training camp after long hiatus

Hey good evening everyone... well after nearly a year.... i can finally say... the komets are back in town...that's right... after a long awaited approval to start the season this month, the k's officially kicked off training camp at the coliseum today...the team will have two weeks of camp before their first game next friday at wheeling...this year's group features plenty of familiar faces paired up with some new ones as well... on top of bringing back shawn szydlowski, a-j jenks, anthony petruzzelli and matt boudens, the k's add guys like blake siebenaler, jackson leef, marco roy and plenty of other talents to the squad this year..

The k's will open their season at wheeling