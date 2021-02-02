Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Columbia City's Henschen signs with Trine

Credit: WFFT
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Columbia City's Henschen signs with Trine
Columbia City's Henschen signs with Trine

Columbia City senior Preston Henschen signed with Trine to continue his baseball career on Monday night.

Past fall... and finally tonight...it was signing day over at the diamond baseball and softball academy tonight...columbia city senior preston henschen signing with trine to continue his baseball career...as a sophomore in 20-19, henschen appeared in 10 games for the eagles, helping c-city to a seven and 16 season... congrats to 3 preston... his full interview can be found at wfft

You might like