VolleyDons pick up first win with sweep of Youngstown State

Sticking with college sports... purdue fort wayne women's volleyball with their home opener tonight taking on youngstown state...first set... dons cruising... up six... maddie wurster tools the blockers for the kill... one of 12 for the former south adams starfire...later on in the frame... katie crowe... with the ace... one of her match high 6 on the night.... and then... it's crowe again.... with the hammer... the leo grad with a match high 13 kills on the evening as well...dons take the first set 25-12... they roll to their first win of