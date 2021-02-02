Health department launches vaccine portal

The shot.

You're taking a look at a new state health department website.

It lets you check your eligibility and schedule an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine.

Waay31s sierra phillips walks you through how the website works---- and the challenges you might face trying to use it.

When you go to test your eligibilty on the new website here's what you'll see.

First question-- do you want the first dose or second?

I'll answer first.

Second question-- where do you plan to get your shot?

Try any county in north alabama and this is what you'll see-- "no appointments available" and you can't go further than that.

If you are from a county that has appointments available your next question will ask your age.

If you're below 65 you'll be asked what your job is.

The alabama deparmtent of health noted that the limited amount of appointments is because of a limited supply of vaccines from the federal government.

When you head to the website you'll see a note that let's you know those who are at the highest risk need to be prioritized.

Reporting in madison county sierra phillips waay31 news.