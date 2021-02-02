Macon pizza restaurant says it's closing effective immediately

County has more than 87- hundred, and baldwin county has more than 34-hundred.

New at 11: stevi b's pizza buffet on tom hill senior boulevard in north macon is closing.

That's according to a post today by owner ryan tucker on the restaurant's facebook page.

"it's with a heavy heart we must announce our closing as of today," tucker wrote.

"we appreciate all the community support and all those that worked with us over the years.

Thank you to all our loyal customers