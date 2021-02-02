Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Macon pizza restaurant says it's closing effective immediately

Credit: WMGT
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Stevi B's Pizza Buffet on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Is closing.

That's according to a post today by owner ryan tucker on the restaurant's facebook page.

"it's with a heavy heart we must announce our closing as of today," tucker wrote.

"we appreciate all the community support and all those that worked with us over the years.

Thank you to all our loyal customers

