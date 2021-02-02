Quarantines lead to staffing shortage, all Dooly County students move to virtual learning

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Students within the Dooly County School System will remain 100 percent virtual until February 22nd, due to staff members in quarantine.

Their school.

And students participating in in-person learning... are set to return to the classroom next monday, february 8th.

That's because there's not enough staff to provide services to in-person studnets.

The school system made that announcement on facebook ... over the weekend.

The post says... schools are