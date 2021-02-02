Many struggling to make COVID vaccine appointments

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) -- The North Central Health District has been receiving a lot of scheduling calls.

New tonight... the north central health district is asking for your patiences... when it comes to scheduling vaccine appointments.

Michael hokanson -- with the health district -- tells us ... phone lines are slammed .... with people trying to make appointments.

Right now -- the health district is only vaccinating those who... fall in the phase 1-a plus group.

But he says the demand is high.

We have over thirty people that are answering calls, yes the phone lines are very busy, yes they will continue to be busy but everybody that we speak to, we try to work with as quickly as possible to try and get them scheduled, however we can only make appointments if we have vaccine in hand.

Hokanson says ... those who already had the first dose in january ... can expect a call... with details about the time and day... for your next shot.

He says it is really important... to take that second dose.

