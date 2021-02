23ABC asks if parents are comfortable sending kids back to school this month, here's some of your responses.

YEAR DURING THE PANDEMIC--ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS, BUT THE $2 BILLION PLANBY GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM TOREOPEN SCHOOLS NEXT MONTH HASNOT BEEN WELL RECEIVED.THE LEGISLATURE SHOWS NO SIGN OFFAST-TRACKING ITSAPPROVAL.THE STATE'S POWERFUL TEACHER'SUNIONS ANDBIGGEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS SAY ITIS UNWORKABLE - RAISINGQUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER K-12SCHOOLS WILL OPEN AT ALL THISACADEMIC YEAR.WE POSTED ON OUR 23ABC FACEBOOKPAGE AND ASKED OURFOLLOWERS IF THEY ARECOMFORTABLE SENDING THEIRCHILDREN BACK TO SCHOOL SOON.MORE THAN 500 PEOPLE HAVECOMMENTED--CESAR DIAZ SAYS QUOTE-- "WE NEEDTO STOP ALLOWING FEARTO RULE OUR LIVES.OUR CHILDREN ARE IN DIRE NEED OFIN-PERSON EDUCATION,WHICH ALSO BRINGS THE SOCIALCOMPONENT THATIS SO VITAL TO THEIR PHYSICAL,EMOTIONAL, AND MENTAL WELL-BEING."AND JESSICA SAYING QUOTE "MYDAUGHTER'S DISTRICT GAVE USA CHOICE TO RETURN TO SCHOOL..MY DAUGHTER ISDOING GREAT DISTANCE LEARNING..SHE'S NOT HOME ALONE..

SO WEWILL NOT BE RETURNING FORTHE REST OF THIS SCHOOL YEAR..IT'S WORKING FOR US.

I KNOWEVERYONE'S SITUATION ISDIFFERENT."AND BECKY ZINN ALSO COMMENTINGSAYING QUOTE"THE CHILDREN NEED TO GO BACK.ALL OF MY CHILDREN'STEACHERS HAVE SAID THEY WISHTHEY WERE IN CLASS.I'M KEEPING MY FINGERS CROSSEDTHAT THEY WILL BEABLE TO START NEXT YEAR WITH INPERSON."