Musician Loses $22,000 Flute On CTA Blue Line

An out-of-town musician on Monday night was desperately hoping to find the professional-grade instrument he accidentally left on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train.
CBS 2's Dana Kozlov reports.
An out-of-town musician on Monday night was desperately hoping to find the professional-grade instrument he accidentally left on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train.
CBS 2's Dana Kozlov reports.
A CTA Blue Line train derailed on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning after what officials call a switching error.