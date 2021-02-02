Induction ceremony of MBBS students held at new GMC building in Kathua

The new batch of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students got new building of Government Medical College (GMC) in J-K's Kathua district.

The induction ceremony of 100 students was held in the new building on February 01.

Financial Commissioner of Department of Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo presided over the induction ceremony of students.

The new batch of MBBS students were administered oath and pledged to work as a doctor to serve the community with humanity and full dedication.

The induction ceremony was attended by the students coming from different regions of J-K.

A portion of the GMC building is still under construction and it will complete in few months.

The students are keen to attend offline classes after getting relaxation in COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).