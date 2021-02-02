California athletes missing out on scholarship opportunities

Football signing day is less than two days away, and with California athletes not able to participate in athletics, some say they are missing out on scholarship opportunities, which could impact their future.

New at 10 -- action news now reporter amy lanski spoke with two athletes about how this is impacting their future.

Amy standup: "i spoke to senior cole valentine who said not knowing if he is going to have his senior season here at pleasant valley is disappointing and frustrating."

Cole valentine: "when you don't have chances to play for your last time and you don't have chances to play in college because of that, it really does frustrate it is a disappointment, it hurts my heart."

Valentine has one academic offer..

But says right now he's just hoping he has a senior season..

But says he will always wonder what would have happened if he had that season during prime recuitment time.

"i can never estimate what other people can view me has, but i can assume i would get mreo than what i have now.

That is a fair assumption for a lot of guys out there.

So it is definitely heart breaking," said valentine.

Amy standup: "across town here at chico high school quarterback jake hamman says his feelings are the same."

Jake hamman: "it is really saddening, it is devestating, i have worked my whole life to play college sports, it has been a dream of mine so it is devestating."

The senior football and baseball star also does not have any offers..

He says he grew a lot between his junior and senior year..

So the old film he has just doesn't cut it.

"i look at myself from last year and i see i have grown in height and weight, and i just feel like i can do so much better and i have so much more to offer now," said hamman.

Pleasant valley coach mark cooley says it is vital for college coaches to see game film over practice film..

So this is hurting athletes across the state who can't afford college without a scholarship.

"that is one of the main goals, one of top three goals.

If we can help parents pay for education by getting kids scholarships that is exactly what we want to do.

This year, like i said before it is not like it has been in the past."

Cooley added on thursday a meeting is being held with dr. gayle from the c- d-c to try and get athletes back into competition.

Cooley says there are california coaches from across the state talking to dr. gayle and governor newsom's staff on thursday... the purpose is to show data and try and get kids safel* back in all things school..

From sports..

To band..

To drama..

Anything that can bring some normalcy to