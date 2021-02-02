COVID: Over 39 lakh people vaccinated in India till Feb 02

Over 39 lakh people have been vaccinated in India for COVID-19 till February 02.

The country reported 8,635 new COVID-19 cases and 13,423 discharges today.

India's COVID tally stood at 1,07,66,245.

This includes 1,63,353 active cases.

After 94 deaths in the last 24 hours, death toll of the country mounts to 1,54,486.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) total of 19,77,52,057 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to February 01.

Of these, 6,59,422 samples were tested on Feb 01 itself.