Over the air - updates become upgrades at Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is further expanding the possibility of keeping programs and systems in the vehicle up to date through updates over the air (OTA).

What started with Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the USA in 2013 is standard for the MBUX infotainment system today.

Some twelve million over-the-air updates have now been performed.

Many MBUX customers around the world can visit the Mercedes me Store to book and add additional services and optional extras.

With over-the-air updates, completely new features enter the vehicle that is already with the customer: updates turn into upgrades.