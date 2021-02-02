Indore MCD dump elderly on city outskirts, couple reunites days after action taken

While the incident of leaving the homeless elderly out of the city by the team of Indore Municipal Corporation was an embarrassment to the administration, a wife also found her missing husband.

Anil Salvi, a resident of Damodar Nagar, was missing since January 3.

His wife Pushpa lodged his missing report in Chandan Nagar Police Station but could not find him.

On January 29, when the municipal team took the elderly from the sidewalk, Anil Salvi was also one of it.

When the matter came to light, the corporation team came back to the city with the elders and some were sheltered and the rest were sent to their respective locations.

Pushpa told that she too received a call from an unknown person who informed about Anil's location.