Woman's decades-long search for her father could have answers in Bakersfield

A woman in Canada is looking to bring an end to a decades-long search for her father, who she says at one point in time, lived in Bakersfield.

THE LAST 30 YEARS PATRICIA HUSCROFT HAS BEEN LEFT WITH SO MANY QUESTIONS... AND NOW, AT THE AGE OF 44..

SHE JUSTWANTS THOSE ANSWERS BEFORE IT'STOO LATE... EVERY DAY SHEGOES THROUGH LIFE WONDERING WHOIS HER FATHER?

AND WILLSHE EVER GET TO MEET HIM?

ANDNOW SHE'S HOPINGBAKERSFIELD WILL BE ABLE TO HELP"WHO DO YOU BELONG TO?

THATWONDER..I ALWAYS WONDER..AND WHOIS HE WHAT IS HELIKE WHAT DOES HE LOOK LIKE?"PATRICIA HUSCROFT HAS BEENLOOKING FOR HER FATHER,WHO SHE SAYS IS MIKE LATHAM,EVER SINCE SHE WAS 14 YEARS OLD..

AT THAT TIME ... SHECONTACTED HIS STEPFATHER,RICHARD... TO GET IN TOUCH WITHHER DAD....BUT HUSCROFT SAYS ITDIDN'T WORK OUT AS SHE HOPED...."I CALLED BACK ABOUT HALF ANHOUR LATER AND HE SAID SORRYHUNNY NO ..

I WAS JUSTDEVASTATED AT THE TIME..

IT WASJUST TOOMUCH TO TAKE ..

AND I DIDN'TWANT TO TRY ANYMORE."BUT THAT PERSISTENCE DIDN'T FADEAWAY..ANDYEARS LATER, SHE NOW FORGIVESHER FATHER FOR NOT BEING A PARTOF HER LIFE"MAYBE IT WOULD'VE DISRUPTED HISLIFE, AND IUNDERSTAND THAT...AND IT'SHURTFUL WHEN YOU'RE YOUNGER..BUT I THINK YOU MOVE THROUGH ITWHEN YOU GET OLDER."SO NOW SHE'S ATTEMPTING TO FINDHER DAD ONE LAST TIME... BUTTHE SEARCH ISN'T EASY WHEN YOUHAVE SO FEW DETAILS"I KNOW HIS FATHERS LAST NAME ISCOX..

SO HE TOOK HIS STEPFATHERS LAST NAME ..HE'S RICHARD LATHAM ..

I KNOWHIS MOMS NAME WAS BETTY AND IKNOW HIS SISTERSNAME IS PATTY ..

THEY CALL HERPATTY OR PAT."HUSCROFT, WHO NOW LIVES INCANADA SAYS HER PARENTS HAD ABRIEF RELATIONSHIP .

AND THATHER MOTHER DOESN'TKNOW MUCH ABOUT HER DAD"SHE JUST KNOWS HE MOVED BACK TOBAKERSFIELD ..

AND SHE'S NEVERSPOKENWITH HIM AGAIN."AND AFTER A POST ON FACEBOOK TOA KERN COUNTY GROUP .HUSCROFTS INBOX IS FLOODED WITHMESSAGES...."MESSAGE AFTER MESSAGE ..

IS THISYOUR DAD..

DOES HE LIVE HERE..ANDHERE'S THE NUMBER TO THIS GUY .I'VE JUST BEEN SEARCHING UPEVERYTHING THEY SEND ME ..

ANDJUST LOOKING THROUGHEVERYTHING."SHE'S HOPEFUL THE COMMUNITY WILLBRING THEM TOGETHER, BUTWHY NOW... AT AGE 68?

WELL, THEANSWER IS SIMPLE, TIME ISRUNNING OUT"I WANT TO MEET HIM... I WANT TOMEET HIM BEFORE HE DIES..

IDON'TWANT TO LOOK AT A STONE AND NOTEVER SEE MY FATHER."IF SHE DOES FIND HIM ..

AND IFHE IS WILLING .

HUSCROFT SAYSSHE'D TRAVEL TO SEE HER FATHERWITHOUT HESITATION...."I WOULD IN A HEARTBEAT BE ON APLANE ..

IN A HEARTBEAT BE INA CAR..

I WOULD GET TO HIMANYWAY I COULD..

FOR SURE."HUSCROFT COULDN'T BE MORETHANKFUL FOR THEOUTPOURING OF LOVE FROM THECOMMUNITY .

SHE EVEN SAYSSHE EVEN HAD A PRIVATEINVESTIGATOR REACH OUT TOHER TRYING TO HELP ..

IF YOU'DKNOW ANY INFORMATION ANDWOULD LIKE TO HELP ..

WE WILLHAVE HER CONTACT INFO ONOUR WEBSITE TURN TO 23.COM ..

IN BAKERSFIELD I'M KYLIE WALKER 23BC