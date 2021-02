Sanjay Raut to meet protesting farmers at Ghazipur border

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on February 02, Rajya Sabha (RS) Member of Parliament (MP) of Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut spoke on Union Budget 2021-22 and farmers' protest.

MP Raut said, "If the budget is good then why the farmers are sitting on borders for protest.

More than 100 farmers have lost their lives." "Today, I am going to Ghazipur border with my party (Shiv Sena) and we will meet farmers and share our sympathies with them," he added.