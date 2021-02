Keralite Rajappan gets fire boat after PM lauds him during 'Maan Ki Baat'

Kottayam native Rajappan was given a fire boat after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his dedication towards cleaning of Vembanad Lake amid physical challenges during his 'Maan Ki Baat' program.

Kerala, BJP State Committee Member PR Shivashankar said, "He has been serving the nation for several years and he is cleaning the Vembanad Lake.

He has been given a boat with an engine.

Now he has got a boat for which we are thankful to Narendra Modi ji and his Maan Ki Baat."