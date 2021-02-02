Prince Harry's Invictus Games postponed for second year in a row

Prince Harry has confirmed the Invictus Games will be postponed for another year because of ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The games were due to be held in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2020, but were postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19.

Harry was joined by athletes in a video to thank key workers who are carrying on in the pandemic, and to encourage competitors to keep training as they prepare for the 2022 event.

The video also featured his friend and Strictly competitor, JJ Chalmers.Credit: @WeAreInvictus via Twitter