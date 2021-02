15 inches of light, fluffy snow in Worcester

JOSH: THERE IS A GOOD AMOUNT OFSNOW HERE.MORE THAN 15 INCHES HAVE FALLENIN THE CITY OF WORCESTER.AT THE SAME TIME, SOMETHING YOUCAN CLEAN UP.IT IS NOT THE HEAVY CEMENT STUFFIN THE CITY OF BOSTON.AS YOU SEE CARS COMING DOWN, YOUSEE SOME PAVEMENT.DRIVING WAS NOT PERFECT ANDYESTERDAY WAS MUCH MOREDIFFICULT THAN IT IS THISMORNING.ON LINCOLN STREET, A CARCOLLIDED WITH A BOBCAT THAT WASCLEARING SNOW.NO SERIOUS INJURIES, BUT IT WASONE OF SEVERAL CRASHES ANDSPINOUTS IN THE AREA