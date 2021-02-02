Man discovers a 'hidden' ice palace in a US canyon...

These usually free-flowing waterfalls have entirely frozen over making for a beautiful set of images - and a surreal frozen staircase.Zion National Park, in Utah, USA, is known for its picturesque canyons that flow in a psychedelic wave-like pattern.However, one of its lesser-known beauty spots is the 'hidden' Kanara falls. Lester Visaya, 33, came across the remarkable sight of the frozen 'falls' during a hike. The cold weather had caused the waterfall to freeze creating the appearance of a real-life ice palace, complete with an enchanting frozen staircase.Lester, a casino worker from Las Vegas, said: "I hike at Zion often and have always heard about this 'secret waterfall' so I decided to check it out.

I was always told it was super-crowded, but to my surprise, I was the only one there."It was cold and snowy and just perfect for someone like me who likes finding solitude in nature. "This trail has been way over-exposed due to social media in the past decade, so it was surreal and amazing to have the entire slot canyon to myself."It was challenging walking on fragile ice and the risk of injury is greater in winter, but seeing the two frozen waterfalls in snow was priceless.

It's a sight rarely seen so I was happy to capture the experience."I would recommend NOT going solo (like I did) dress in layers, wear microspikes if you plan to go beyond the frozen ladder and, most importantly, bring a sense of adventure with you."