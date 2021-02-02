St. Matthews house food distribution

If you are in need of food, St.
Matthews House will be giving out food today at the Fairway Bible Church in Naples.
If you are in need of food, St.
Matthews House will be giving out food today at the Fairway Bible Church in Naples.
THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.
IT ISFREE AND YOU DO NOT NEED AREFERRAL.THE NEED FOR FOOD IS GROWINGTREMENDOUSLY IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA.
AND SAINT MATTHEWSHOUSE IS RISING UP TO MEET THENEED.IF YOU’D LIKE TO GRAB SOMEYOURSELF...THEY’LL BE HOLDINGMULTIPLE DISTRIBUTIONS THISWEEK...STARTING TODAY.
THEY
If you are in need of food St. Matthews House is distributing food in Naples at St. Elizabeth Seton Church and Center Point..