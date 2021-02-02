Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 1,197 points as investors hope for economic resurgence

The bourses continued celebrating Union Budget 2021 with key equity indices moving up by 2.5 per cent on Feb 02.

Investors were relieved that the government stayed away from making any change in personal and corporate tax, and there was no levy of wealth tax, super-rich tax or Covid cess which was widely feared.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 1,197 points or 2.46 per cent at 49,798 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 367 points or 2.57 per cent to 14,648.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty auto ticking up by 4 per cent, PSU bank by 3.4 per cent, private bank by 3 per cent, realty by 3.8 per cent and pharma by 2.1 per cent.