People in Moscow enjoys ice swimming

Moscow ice swimmers are preparing the hole for an "anti-COVID" workout.

A kind of "exercise" in winter clothes is quickly replaced by gymnastics in summer ones.

The thermometer shows minus 20 degrees, and the group in bathing suits runs, does push-ups and squats in the open air, as if nothing had happened.

Under the strict guidance of Natalia Sedaya, a cold endurance coach, Moscow ice swimmers regularly set personal records.

They have a hot heart and a healthy spirit.

Not only ice swimmers, but also scientific studies prove the benefits of cold.

According to them, hydrotherapy, including contrast showers and cold water dousing, helps to strengthen the cardiovascular system, improve the condition of obesity, anorexia, high blood pressure.

With the right approach, colds and flu, according to ice swimmers, "have sunk into the water."