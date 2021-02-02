The future of the vaccine rollout in Olmsted County

As of right now, almost 20% of the population has received the vaccine.

A thousands of covid?

"*19 vaccins are given every day and the rollout in olmsted county has been fairly smooth so far.

Thanks to an upgrade in the planning process... things are about to get even more efficient.

As kimt news 3'smadelyne watkins explains, it comes with some new obstacles.

She joins us live.

Good morning, madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

I'm learning that a new challenge health officials are facing here in olmsted county is knowing how many people need the vaccine and want the vaccine... but not being able to give it to them right away.

Which is a good problem to have though because that means people aren't turning down the opportunity to get vaccinated.

The county is now able to know how many doses of the vaccine they'll be receiving a couple weeks in advance.

That'll make future planning for ?

"(who can get the shot within the eligible tier a lot easier.

Olmsted county public health director, graham briggs, tells me with the mass vaccination clinics underway and the johnson and johnson vaccine in the works of being approved for emergency use