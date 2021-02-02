Vaccine Eligibility Portal

There is a new way for you to schedule your vaccine appointment!

Take a look at your screen.

This is what the alabama department of public health calls its covid vaccine scheduling portal.

This is where you can go on to see if there are any available appointments in your area.

Waay31's sophia borelli is live -- and sophia -- that may be more difficult than people think.

Pat, marie when i went on the portal this morning and tried to find an appointment for every county in north alabama, i keept getting the same message.

The county is no longer taking online appointments.

When you go to the website you will click on schedule vaccine,.

It will then ask you if you're getting your first or second dose -- and where.

If there are vaccines available say in cullman -- for instance -- it will then ask you to fill in your age range.

On the website you can also find drive thru and walk in locations along with a way to get notified about when the vaccine is available in your area.

The alabama deparmtent of health said the limited number of appointments is because of a limited supply of vaccines from the federal government.

Live in huntsville, sophia borrelli waay 31 news.