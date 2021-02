BBB: Avoid Scams Related to COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

AFTER GETTING THECOVID-19 VACCINE,SOME PEOPLE ARETURNING TO SOCIALMEDIA TO SHARE THENEWS BY POSTINGTHEIR COVID-19VACCINATION CARD.OUR RICARDOCORONADO SPOKEWITH THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU...ABOUT WHY THAT'SNOT A GOOD IDEA.A NEW SOCIAL MEDIATREND IS POPPINGUP, PEOPLE POSTINGTHEIR COVID-19VACCINATION CARDAFTER BEINGVACCINATED, ANDTHE BETTERBUSINESS BUREUWARNS NOT TO DOIT."WE HAVE BEENSEEING THAT A LOTOF PEOPLE WHO ARESO PROUD OF BEINGVACCINATED THEYBEEN POSTING ON ASOCIAL MEDIAPLATFORM.

WHAT ISTHE CONCERN THATA CARD HAS A LOT OFPERSONALINFORMATION?

ITHAS YOUR FIRST ANDLAST NAME, ANDBEYOND THAT, IT CANSHOW WHERE YOUGOT THE VACCINE,"REBECCA BARR,COMMUNICATIONSMANAGER FOR THEBBB NORTHWESTAND PACIFIC, SAYSEXPOSING YOURPERSONALINFORMATION COULDPUT YOU AT RISK OFPOTENTIAL IDENTITYTHEFT." INSTEAD OFPOSTING THE CARDWITH THISINFORMATION.

IF YOUGOT THE STICKERTHAT YOU GOTVACCINATED.

I KNOWSOME OF MYFRIENDS OF GETTINGTHE SHOT ANYTHINGTHAT SHOWSANYTHING THATSHOWS THAT YOUARE VACCINATED.BUT JUST PAYINGATTENTION TO WHATDETAILS ARE INTHERE.

BLUR IT OUT ,CROP IT OUT ORJUST POSTSOMETHING ELSELIKE THE STICKER."ANOTHER CONCERNFOR THE B-B-B ISREPORTS OFSCAMMERS SELLINGFAKE COVID-19VACCINATION CARDSON ONLINEPURCHASINGWEBSITES."SCAM ARTIST THATTHAT THEY WERESELLING FAKEVACCINE CARDS ONEBAY.

IF YOU'REPOSTING THESECARDS, IT MAKES ITEASIER FOR A CONARTIST TO KNOWWHAT THESE CARDSLOOK LIKE AND WHATINFORMATION IS ONTHEM WHERE THEYCAN JUST STEAL ACOPY OF THEM ANDSTART SELLING THEMTO OTHER PEOPLE."A SPOKESPERSON,WITH SAINTALPHONSUS SAYSTHESE CDC COVID-19VACCINATION CARDSWORK AS ARECORD-KEEPINGDOCUMENT FORPATIENTS ANDSERVES AS ANAPPOINTMENTREMINDER TO GETTHE SECOND DOSEOF THE VACCINE.BBB ALSORECOMMENDS THATPEOPLE SHOULD BEAWARE OF THEIRSOCIAL MEDIAPRIVACY SETTINGS."REALLY LOOK ATYOUR SOCIAL MEDIAPRIVACY SETTINGS.WHATEVER YOUSHARE OUT THEREMAKE SURE IT'S ONLYGOING TO THEFRIENDS YOU'RECHOOSING TOCONNECT WITH."THE B-B-B SAYS ITSALSO SEEING OTHERTYPE OF COVID-19VACCINE RELATEDSCAMS, ILL HAVEMORE INFORMATIONON IDAHO NEWS SIXDOT COM.RICARDO CORONADO