‘BJP leaders collect donation for Ram temple and consume alcohol’: Congress MLA

Senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria launched a scathing attack on BJP leaders over fund collection for Ram temple construction.

Bhuria alleged that BJP leaders consume alcohol with the donation money collected for Ram Temple.

“BJP leaders collected crores of rupees in the name of Ram Temple construction.

They collect donations in the day and drink alcohol using the money at night,” he said.

BJP's Kalsingh Bhabar has sought an apology from the Congress MLA from MP’s Jhabua.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing the temple construction.

It authorised RSS, VHP and others to collect voluntary donations from people across the nation.