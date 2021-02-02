Chip Chapman shares the story of an airline pilot with a layover in Chattanooga, who brought his mountain bike along to ride some of our trails.
Chip chapman to ... as you know, always on the lookout ... .
Great stories about and we one on you to.
It's on the yolks and spokes channel ... .
Let us introduce you to see z is a pilot from ohio who loves mountain biking last fall when he heard he had a layover in chattanooga.
He had to try out the white mountain trails have look.
My wish came true.
I'm i found a local to ride with a guys is rented to brand.
I'm tired.
I have are you feeling i work can guess by my way of saying how i got here a marylan pilot and had a really long overnight aroma bike along with me.
The not and decided to do a through ... the mountain biking community strangers are automatically friends i've never met this guy or in my life.
He was nice around death takes a much provided aunt jenny was absolutely last.
I know it back out there is a so they should leave like that scribe and also leave a comment about drill.
As always, whether you work in lane ... i about blogs yolks and spokes on both youtube and hence to