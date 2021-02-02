Arrests on Cockfighting Charges

8 people charged after cockfighting event in Chickamauga.

Now eight people are charged with cruelty to animals after walker county deputies broke up a cockfight last night.

Many of the suspects tried to run away as officers arrived at 473 hurtt road in chickamauga.

Seven men ranging in age from 37 to 50 and a 22 year old woman face charges.

Two roosters were fighting in a cage.

11 dead birds were found at