Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 628,391; 9,613 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 33,848 cases and 565 deaths as of Monday.

Now a look at state covid 19 numbers.the indiana department of health reporting one thousand seven hundred and 33 new positive cases.this brings the total to over 628 thousand.

16 new deaths bring the total number of deaths to 9 thousand six hundred and 13.the 7 day positivity rate is eight point three percent.

34 percent of icu beds are availale and 77 percent of ventilators are available in indiana hospitals.

Now a look around our region.allen county reporting 84 new cases.this brings the total to 33 thousand 8 hundred and 48 cases.dekalb adds 28... thats a collection of saturday sunday and monday data.grant adds 12.huntington adds 14.

Lagrange adds 5 cases.steuben adds 12 cases and one death.

Van wert adds 8 cases and one death.wabash adds 5 cases.

