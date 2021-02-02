Shoveling wet, heavy snow comes with health risks

While many have already cleared their driveways, health leaders says those who are elderly or have other health issues need to use caution if they plan to take on the task of shoveling in the next few days.

Right now -- the clean up continues from this weekend's snowstorm..there's some health risks you should be aware if you're shoveling a certain kind of snow..

Especially if you're older.fox 55's caleb saylor is live in fort wayne tonight to tell us more about what to look out for when clearing the snow.the wet, heavy snow that we saw over the weekend was perfect for snowball fights and making snowmen, but not so perfect for clearing off sidewalks and driveways.

For people who've haven't kept up with a level of activity they're used to, getting out and clearing the snow can cause injury 3 "it's always a struggle to deal with it."it looks like a winter wonderland, but dealing with over half an foot of snow can be a pain the back for some.manny berger takes care of his elderly mother, he can't imagine her trying to handle her daily tasks and deal with the snow.

"i live here full time with my mother, take care of her full time and work, so i have to keep it clear for the food deliveries and healthcare."for those who are elderly or haven't kept up with physical activity due to staying home during the pandemic, trying to shovel the snow may have come as quite the shock.cardiologist mark oshaughnessy with parkview says those who try to push through some sort of pain just to finish shoveling are putting themselves at risk.

"it's important they realize they're doing a tremendous amount of work, they're trying to keep themselves warm.

They need to listen to their body.

If they're having symptoms, heart symptoms of any kind, they need to back off and let it rest, and let someone else do the shoveling."

O'shaughnessy says if you're shoveling and you feel a tightness in your chest, radiating pain to your arm and neck, short of breath and upset stomach, you may be having heart problems and seek immediate medical attention if it doesn't go away.the key is to start out slow, lift with your legs and take breaks when needed.

"when you start doing vigorous activity like this, just be more measured in our approach and make sure that we're not going to go out, then harm ourselves.

"and to help keep others safe and healthy, berger says watch out for your neighbors "you've got to help the elderly and help the young ones."

Oshaughnessy says the term heart attack snow is a bit of a misnomer because data shows there isn't actually a correlation between heavy snow amounts and an increase in heart attacks, but it's a good reminder for people that there are actual health risks if you don't take care of yourself while dealing with the snow and cold.in fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news.

