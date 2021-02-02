Asked Punjab govt to assist protesting farmers at Delhi border areas: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP from Sangrur constituency Bhagwant Mann slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for allegedly not supporting farmers at the Delhi borders amid protests.

Therefore, AAP leader questioned CM Singh that why don't he arrange helpdesk for farmers and join them at campus.

"Police have put nail barricades as if it was some rival army that they had to stop.

Captain Amarinder Singh, you are the CM, you should be on the Delhi borders with farmers.

Why don't you arrange a helpdesk for them and join them at the camps?," asked MP Mann.