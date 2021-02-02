Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, IDXX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Idexx Laboratories, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Idexx Laboratories, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%.

Year to date, Idexx Laboratories, registers a 3.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.2%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 42.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 4.0%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 4.3% on the day.