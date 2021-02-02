CBSE class 10, 12 board exams date-sheet released

Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the date-sheet of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the students of Class 12th and 10th on February 02.
Both class 10 and 12 examinations will begin from May 04, 2021.
Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the date-sheet of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the students of Class 12th and 10th on February 02.
Both class 10 and 12 examinations will begin from May 04, 2021.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted saying, "Date-sheet of CBSE board exams of class Xll. Wish you good..
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the date sheet/timetable for the Central Board of Secondary Education..