Stadia's in-House Game Development Studios Shut Down by Google

Stadia's in-House Game Development Studios Shut Down by Google.

On Feb.

1, the company announced that Stadia will host games from existing developers instead of developing its own games.

Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially, Phil Harrison, a vice president at Google and general manager for Stadia, via blog post.

Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, ... , Phil Harrison, a vice president at Google and general manager for Stadia, via blog post.

... we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games, Phil Harrison, a vice president at Google and general manager for Stadia, via blog post.

Executive Jade Raymond has left the company, while “most of the SG&E [Stadia Games and Entertainment] team will be moving on to new roles.”.

Stadia and the Stadia Pro subscription service will go on, .

But it will likely become just another means to play the same games you can already play on PS5, Xbox Series X or PC