Tom Payne Spills On Recent Wedding, 'Prodigal Son' S2

Tom Payne tells ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about the upcoming second season of "Prodigal Son" and says the cast was very excited to have Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones join the series.

Plus, Payne dishes on his recent wedding to Swedish model Jennifer Akerman.

"Prodigal Son" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.